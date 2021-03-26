 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU softball: Beavers shut out by Arizona
OSU SOFTBALL

OSU softball: Beavers shut out by Arizona

{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo White

TUCSON, Arizona — The Oregon State softball team fell 7-0 to No. 9 Arizona to open its first conference road series, Friday night.

“We hit well tonight,” said head coach Laura Berg. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the big hit and left too many runners on base.”

Mariah Mazon had at least one strikeout in each inning for a total of eight in the game.

Hammoude went 3-for-3 to lead Oregon State in the batter’s box. Altogether, the Beavers outhit the Wildcats, 10-6.

The Beavers will continue their four-game series against the Wildcats with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News