OSU softball: Beavers shut out by Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — The Oregon State softball team fell 7-0 to No. 9 Arizona to open its first conference road series, Friday night.

“We hit well tonight,” said head coach Laura Berg. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the big hit and left too many runners on base.”

Mariah Mazon had at least one strikeout in each inning for a total of eight in the game.

Hammoude went 3-for-3 to lead Oregon State in the batter’s box. Altogether, the Beavers outhit the Wildcats, 10-6.

The Beavers will continue their four-game series against the Wildcats with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0