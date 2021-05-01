OSU softball: Beavers split at Stanford

STANFORD, California — The Oregon State softball team split two games at Stanford Saturday.

The Beavers dropped the first game 4-3 in 13 innings and came back for a 6-3 win.

OSU (16-22) scored four runs in the first and led 5-2 going into the third during the win.

The Beavers tacked on a run in the seventh.

Frankie Hammoude and Chance Burden both had two hits with a double and Burden had three RBIs.

In the first game, the Cardinal scored three runs in the first and the Beavers tied it with two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Bailey McLaughlin homered and Burden, Hammoude, Mariah Mazon and Charity Sevaaestasi all doubled.

