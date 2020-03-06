OSU softball: Beavers split games at tournament

TEMPE, Ariz. — Oregon State split two softball games at the Arizona State Invitational on Friday, edging Nebraska 4-3 before dropping a 3-0 decision to Ohio State.

The Beavers (16-8) continue play at the tournament against New Mexico State at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Oregon State scored all four runs against Nebraska in the top of the first inning.

Mariah Mazon's two-run homer put the Beavers up 2-0 before Izzy Owen ripped a triple to drive in two more.

Nebraska got one back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a solo home run and struck two more times in the fifth.

A double play with runners at the corners in the sixth ended a Nebraska threat and Mazon closed out the win on three pitches in the seventh. She finished with eight strikeouts to improve to 10-5 on the season.

The Beavers couldn't push across any runs in the loss to the Buckeyes, who scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings.

Trystan Melancon pitched five innings and finished with six strikeouts as she fell to 5-3 on the season.

