OSU softball: Beavers split games at tournament

LAS VEGAS — Oregon State’s softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season earlier in the day by knocking off UNLV 3-1 Saturday evening at the Rebel Classic.

Izzy Owen had a two-run single in the fifth inning and Xiao Gin added an RBI single in the seventh for some insurance.

Grace Messmer and Maria Mazon had two hits each in the win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beavers (3-1) opened the day falling 2-1 to Southern Utah.

Missy Nunes had two hits and scored the one run in the first inning, while Mazon added two hits and drove in a run. Messmer and Owen also had two hits.

Mazon allowed two runs on two hits in the circle.

OSU wraps up the tournament with a 9 a.m. game Sunday against CSUN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0