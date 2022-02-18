OSU softball: Beavers split two games at Torero Classic

Oregon State's Grace Messmer drove in teammate Kiki Escobar in the top of the first inning Friday against UC Riverside.

That hit would prove to be the game-winner in the Beavers' 1-0 victory in their second game on Friday at the Torero Classic hosted by the University of San Diego.

Tarni Stepto got the win, striking out 12 batters over five scoreless innings. Stepto gave up three hits and no walks. Sarah Haendiges earned the save with two innings of relief. She allowed no hits with one walk.

Oregon State opened the day with a 2-1 loss to South Dakota State in eight innings.

The Beavers' scored their lone run in the fourth inning when Mariah Mazon doubled with one out. Messmer's single to left brought Mazon home.

Mazon took the loss in the circle despite allowing just two runs, none earned, over eight innings. Mazon equaled her career high with 13 strikeouts and gave up six hits with no walks.

Oregon State (4-3) will continue tournament play in San Diego with a 9 a.m. game Saturday against DePaul.

