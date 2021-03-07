OSU softball: Beavers split two in Colorado Classic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Oregon State softball team split two games on the second day of the Colorado Classic.
The Beavers opened the day with a 5-0 victory over Northern Colorado but fell to Colorado State 4-3 in the second game.
Mariah Mazon pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in the win against Northern Colorado.
Frankie Hammoude added a home run and an RBI single and Missy Nunes and freshman Charity Sevaaetasi each hit a double.
Against Colorado State, the Beavers took a 2-0 lead in the third as sophomore Ashton Zeiher singled to start the inning before freshman Xiao Gin drew a walk. With both Zeiher and Gin on base, Maia Rader hit a two-run double.
Colorado State answered with four runs in the bottom of the third.
After reaching first base on a fielder’s choice in the sixth, Zeiher scored when Gin hit a triple to right field. But the Beavers could not muster more runs came up short.
The Beavers return to action Sunday against Northern Colorado for their final Colorado Classic game.