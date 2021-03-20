OSU softball: Beavers split with California

The Oregon State softball team split two games with California on day two of a four-game three-day series.
The Beavers dropped the first game 2-0 before coming back to take a 6-2 win in the second game.
“We did a good job bouncing back from the loss in the first game,” OSU coach Laura Berg said. “I felt Trystan [Melancon] threw well but we just did not get the timely hit (in game one).”
California took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener on a two-run homer and the Beavers could not respond.
Sophomore Frankie Hammoude opened Oregon State’s scoring in the second game with a home run to right field in the bottom of the second.
After California tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the third, Mariah Mazon headed to the mound to close out the inning with two strikeouts.
Freshman Grace Messmer went for the bunt and made it to first base to open the bottom of the third. With a runner on first and second, and no outs, Xiao Gin hit another bunt as a sacrifice to advance the runners. Mazon followed with her first single of the day for two RBI to give the Beavers a 3-1 lead.
Oregon State continued its offensive prowess in the bottom of the fourth. Freshman Charity Sevaaetasi grabbed her fourth home run of the season to add another run to the Beavers’ total.
The fifth inning saw the final runs by each team. The Golden Bears added one run in the top of the inning to bring the score to 4-2 going into the bottom half.
Hammoude garnered the last two Beaver runs with her second home run of the game.
The Beavers rolled to a 6-0 win in the series opener on Friday as Mazon tossed a no-hitter.