OSU softball: Beavers split with Ducks

The Oregon State softball team split a doubleheader against No. 3 Oregon Friday afternoon at Kelly Field.

The Beavers opened the day with an 8-1 victory over the Ducks behind the pitching performance of Mariah Mazon. Oregon took the second game by a score of 4-0.

Oregon State took game one, scoring in five of the six innings it came to the plate to hand Oregon its second loss of the season.

Mazon pitched all seven innings without allowing an earned run. She struck out seven and allowed two hits. On the offensive end, she had three hits and three RBIs.

Maia Rader matched an Oregon State record with four runs scored, as she reached base twice via hit and twice via walk. Madison Simon blasted her second homer of the season, while Missy Nunes recorded three RBIs, including a two-run double.

Oregon State battled in game two, but was unable to overcome a strong outing from the Oregon pitcher as the Ducks took the 4-0 victory.

Nerissa Eason struck out seven while allowing just two earned runs in five innings of work for the Beavers.

Mazon, Hammoude and Xiao Gin all recorded hits in the contest.

Game two of the doubleheader was a non-conference game.

