OSU softball: Beavers start 4-1 with win over CSUN

LAS VEGAS — Junior Mariah Mazon and senior Fallon Molnar each hit their first career home runs to help the Oregon State softball team improve to 4-1 on the season with a 5-3 victory over CSUN on Sunday.

Mazon homered in the first to put the Beavers up 2-0. Missy Nunes had an RBI single in the second for a 3-1 lead and Molnar drove in two more in the seventh with her blast.

CSUN scored three times in the bottom of the seventh but could not complete the rally.

Xiao Gin had three hits and Nunes two to lead the Beavers.

Mazon went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.

The Beavers head to Houston for a tournament starting Friday.

