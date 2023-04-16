The Oregon State softball team has not been able to sustain the success of last year’s squad which reached the Women’s College World Series.

Injuries have played a big part in the team’s struggles. In the circle, the team is without Sarah Haendiges, who has not pitched since March 10. Her absence, combined with the graduation of ace Mariah Mazon, is part of the reason the team’s ERA has ballooned to 5.36 this year from the stellar 1.88 team ERA last season.

At the plate, the team has seen its batting average drop from .271 a year ago to .229 this season, with a corresponding drop in on-base percentage (.302, down from .271 last year).

“Our offense is just non-existent this year,” said Oregon State coach Laura Berg.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers (12-25-1, 3-14-1 Pac-12 Conference) had no hits in Friday night’s 2-0 loss to No. 9 Washington. Oregon State then tallied six hits in a 3-2 loss to the Huskies on Saturday. The offense broke out in a big way Sunday as the Beavers hammered Washington 11-1 in a five-inning contest at Kelly Field.

It was a historic day for Frankie Hammoude, who led the way for the Beavers with three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs. The home run was the 53rd of Hammoude's Oregon State career, making her the program's all-time leader, passing Tarrah Beyster (1997-2000).

Oregon State pitchers Ellie Garcia and Tarni Stepto combined to hold the Huskies in check Sunday. Garcia started and earned the win, giving up one run in three frames and striking out two. Stepto had four strikeouts and walked one to close out the final two innings.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak and gave the team a boost with just six games left in the regular season.

"Really proud of the team today," said Berg. "They competed in every at-bat and that's all we can ask for. I'm proud of what Ellie and Tarni did in the circle today."

The win over the ninth-ranked Huskies is a highlight in what has been a difficult stretch. Berg said the overall lack of offensive production this season is frustrating because she knows the players are putting in the work.

“It’s just a matter of being disciplined. We’re taking good pitches and we’re swinging on balls. And so we’ve got to do a better job of pitch selection,” Berg said.

Part of the problem has been the team’s lack of experience. Injuries have forced more freshmen into the lineup and they are going through the process of getting acclimated to this level of competition.

“This is the Pac-12. You’re going to face this kind of pitching day in and day out. If you continue to get behind in the count it’s not going to work out well for you,” Berg said.

One bright spot for the Beavers has been the return of pitcher Tarni Stepto after she missed a significant amount of time to injury last year. She understands how her injured teammates feel because she went through it herself.

“It was super frustrating. Last year, I tried to be a positive force for the team. I understood what my role was, not being able to play, so I took on the role of being a mentor or trying to help the team through the hard times,” Stepto said.

This season has not gone as well as Stepto would have liked for herself or for the team, but she is proud of the way the team has maintained a positive outlook.

“It’s definitely not the season I would have wanted exactly for myself but in saying that, I’m a firm believer in everything happens for a reason. Through the struggles that we’ve faced, it’s just making us stronger every single day. We’re coming out, we’re fighting. It might not be that we’re winning games, but we’re not shutting up and we’re not straying away from the game, which is good. It shows the true character of what we’re about,” Stepto said.

The Beavers will open a three-game series at Arizona at 6 p.m. Friday. The team will then close out the regular season with a homestand against Arizona State from May 5-7. The Pac-12 Conference tournament will begin May 10 in Tucson, Arizona.

Berg knows what she needs to see from the team down the stretch.

“Grit. I’ve got to see grit. Just don’t make it easy on people,” Berg said.