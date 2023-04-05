Abby Doerr grew up cheering for the Oregon Ducks, spent three years as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and has now found a home at Oregon State.

The junior from Coburg has quickly become a key contributor for the Oregon State softball team. She has hit eight home runs this season, tied for the team lead with Frankie Hammoude, and leads the team with 23 RBIs.

Doerr said she enjoyed her time at Alabama, especially the relationships she built there. But with two years of eligibility remaining, the pull to return to her home state was strong.

“I really wanted to be closer to home and I wanted my family to be able to see my games. That’s the main reason I came back,” Doerr said.

Doerr said that after she decided to enter the transfer portal Oregon State was her first choice. She made this decision growing up as she put it “one exit from Eugene” and was raised by parents who both attended the University of Oregon.

Her experience as a collegiate athlete helped her understand what she was looking for and she found it in head coach Laura Berg and her staff, especially assistant coach Eric Layba. He was one of her first contacts after she entered the portal and their conversations assured her she was making the right decision.

“I respect coach Berg, I respect Layba, and I just know this program is where I wanted to be. And the girls are fun,” Doerr said.

At Alabama, Doerr was mostly a designated player or a pinch-hitter. At Oregon State, she has started 29 of the team’s 32 games and has played first base, third base and catcher. Doerr has played more regularly at catcher in recent games and she likes being back at the position she played in high school.

“I’m enjoying it. I’m just glad I can contribute to the team,” Doerr said.

Berg has slotted Doerr in as the team’s leadoff hitter. This is a slightly unorthodox decision as Doerr has hit more for power than for average this season, but Berg has been pleased with the results.

“Abby’s done a great job in that leadoff role,” Berg said.

On Sunday, Doerr hit a solo home run to help the Beavers win the final game of their rivalry series against Oregon. It was an important win for the squad, which had lost the first two games of the series and is now 2-9-1 in Pac-12 Conference play (11-20-1 overall).

“I think every win is important. Every team is tough in the Pac. We need every win we can take,” Doerr said.

This isn’t the start the team was hoping for after making the Women’s College World Series in 2022, but the team has been hit hard by injuries to starters Kiki Escobar and Madison Simon as well as pitcher Sarah Haendiges.

Doerr said the young players who have been asked to fill those roles have done a good job.

“We definitely miss them, but I think these girls that are stepping up are doing well,” Doerr said. “I think we need to stick to the mindset of adapting and keep moving forward. That’s the best way to describe it.”

Oregon State has four series remaining in the regular season, starting with three games this weekend at No. 3 UCLA. The series will open at 5 p.m. Thursday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

One final note: Because she grew up in Coburg and shares a last name with baseball Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr, who lived for many years in nearby Junction City, Doerr is often asked if they are related.

“I get that question a lot, but I am not,” Doerr said. "I wish I was.”