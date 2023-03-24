Stanford broke the game open in the middle innings to take a 9-1 win over visiting Oregon State on Friday night.

The Beavers (10-16-1) threatened early on with two in scoring position in the second when Des Rivera and Grace Messmer knocked singles to get on base but ultimately did not cross home. After the Cardinal (25-3) scored a pair in their half of the second, Abby Doerr blasted a home run to deep center to half the deficit.

Eliana Gottlieb helped highlight the Beavers' offense with a pair of hits — both singles — in her two trips to the plate.

Tarni Stepto (4-7-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering seven runs — all earned — on six hits, six walks but struck out four. Chloe Moffitt surrendered a pair of runs on two hits in an inning of work.

The Beavers and Cardinal will resume the series at 4 p.m. Saturday. It can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.