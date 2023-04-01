No. 18 Oregon swept host Oregon State in Saturday’s softball doubleheader at Kelly Field. Game scores were 10-4 and 2-0.

The series finale is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday’s series opener was rained out, creating a doubleheader Saturday.

In the opener, Frankie Hammoude drove in all four runs — including a three-run home run — to lead the Beavers’ offense against the Ducks, but the output was not enough to push Oregon State (10-20-1, 1-9-1 Pac-12) as Oregon (22-10, 5-6) plated its runs across five innings.

The homer by Hammoude, her eighth of the seasonm came with a pair away after Abby Doerr and Morgan Howey occupied first and second bases via a hit-by-pitch and double to center field.

Tarni Stepto (4-9-1) was charged with the loss after giving up all 10 runs – (five earned) on 10 hits across all seven innings. The Australian fanned nine and issued free passes to six.

In the nightcap, After yielding the pair runs in the third, Ellie Garcia (2-6) was tacked with the loss. She pitched the game’s entirety, where she allowed four walks and struck out one.

The Beavers threatened with runners in scoring position in the final frame but could not get anyone to come home in an attempt to split the twinbill.

Des Rivera’s flyout to right ended the game’s best chance to plate runs as Kaiea Higa and Aubree Seaney found the bases with just two away. On to pinch run for Higa and Seaney, Kristalyn Romulo and Jade Soto advanced to scoring position but were stranded as the third out was recorded to end it.

Higa led Beavers at the plate with a 3-for-4 game that featured a trio of hits, which included a pair of doubles — both to deep center.