Eliana Gottlieb delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Oregon State softball team a 2-1 win over California on Friday night at Kelly Field.

The game was the home opener for the Beavers, who earned a trip to the Women's College World Series in 2022.

The Beavers' final rally on Friday started with a two-out single by Erin Mendoza. Des Rivera followed with a grounder through the hole to keep the inning alive. Gottlieb capped the frame with a single to right which proved to be the game winner.

Oregon State pitcher Tarni Stepto closed out the seventh inning to earn the complete-game victory. There was some late drama as California’s D’Auna Johnson hit a two-out single to give the Golden Bears some hope. Kennedy Thomas followed with a sharp grounder to third which was fielded by Oregon State’s Kaiea Higa.

The first-base umpire initially called Thomas safe, saying that Higa's throw pulled first baseman Abby Doerr off the bag. After consulting with the home-plate umpire, that call was reversed and Thomas was called out. California requested a video review, which showed Doerr did secure the catch before lifting her foot and the out call was confirmed.

Stepto (4-6) gave up one run in the first but shut the Golden Bears down the rest of the way. She allowed just three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

After going down by a run early, Oregon State responded in the bottom of the first. Doerr led off for the Beavers by hitting a hard shot to left field, but Thomas got a good jump and made the catch to take away an extra-base hit.

Grace Messmer then singled to center and went to second on a single by Higa. Morgan Howey came through with an RBI single to tie the game.

The Beavers tallied 10 hits in the game and left runners on base in both the fourth and the fifth. In the fifth inning, Doerr doubled and went to third on a single by Messer. That brought Frankie Hammoude to the plate and she hit a low line drive into center field. California’s Mika Lee made a running catch and then threw out Doerr at the plate to end the inning.

Oregon State (10-14, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference) and California (19-7, 1-3) will continue the series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Field.

Oregon State 2, California 1

California 100 000 0 — 1 3 1

Oregon St. 100 001 X — 2 10 1

Archer, Reimers (5), Teperson (6) and Zobac. Stepto and Rivera. W: Stepto (4-6). L: Reimers. 2B: Doerr (OSU).

Hits: California 3 (Saiki, Anders, Johnson); Oregon State 10 (Messmer 2, Rivera 2, Doerr, Higa, Howey, Seaney, Mendoza, Gottlieb).

RBIs: California 1 (Zobac); Oregon State 2 (Howey, Gottlieb)