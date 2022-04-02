OSU softball: Haendiges throws a shutout in win at California

Oregon State freshman Sarah Haendiges threw a complete-game shutout Friday as the 23rd-ranked Beavers defeated California, 4-0, in the first game of their Pac-12 Conference series in Berkeley.

Haendiges (8-2) gave up two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Oregon State (26-8, 3-4) took the lead in the fourth. Eliana Gottlieb and Frankie Hammoude singled and Madison Simon doubled and the Beavers took advantage of two errors by the Golden Bears to plate three runs.

Grace Messmer extended OSU's lead to 4-0 in the top of the seventh with an infield single, scoring Savanah Whatley.

Kiki Escobar had two hits, including a double, and Simon went 2-for 3 and drove in a run. Messmer was 1-for-3 with walk, two RBI and a run scored.

The series with continues with games at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

