When Frankie Hammoude arrived at Oregon State as a freshman, she requested the number 00 for her softball uniform. She was told that wasn’t going to be possible.

“They were like ‘That’s the only retired number we have here,’” Hammoude said.

The Oakland, California, native then learned about Tarrah Beyster, a standout pitcher and slugger who played for OSU from 1997-2000 and had her number retired in 2001.

Among the many records Beyster set at Oregon State, she graduated as the program’s career leader in home runs with 52.

On Sunday, Hammoude broke that record, hitting her 53rd home run in an 11-1 victory over Washington.

“It’s awesome, I think it’s super cool that I get to have my name next to some of the greats at Oregon State,” Hammoude said.

She felt an understandable sense of relief in breaking the record and in putting aside the pressure of the chase, which she admitted she felt.

“I was trying not to let it, but I think subconsciously it probably was. I remember realizing, I think I hit my 50th, and I realized, ‘I think I’m kind of close.’ So then I just checked the record books and I was like ‘Oh, that’s crazy, I really am close.’ And then I was like, you know what, I’m not going to say this to anyone. I’m gonna keep this to myself, I hope no one really realizes,” Hammoude said. “Then a couple days later it got posted.”

Hammoude wasted no time starting her pursuit of Beyster’s record. She hit a home run in her first collegiate at-bat and finished her freshman season with a team-high 11 home runs. She played in just two games the next season due to injuries, but rebounded with a stellar season as a redshirt sophomore, hitting a program-record 17 home runs and being named first-team All-Pac-12 Conference and All-Pacific Region.

As a redshirt junior, she hit .384 with 15 home runs and helped Oregon State reach the Women’s College World Series.

Hammoude said her individual success is the result of fully accepting the coaching she has received from head coach Laura Berg and her staff.

“I think it’s just hard work, dedication to the team, buying into whatever my coaches are asking of me,” Hammoude said. “I’ve become a more mature hitter and I just think with all the help of all my coaches and teammates, I’ve just kind of figured things out that work for me and things that don’t work for me.”

The Beavers went 39-22 last season but are 12-25-1 this season with just six games left in the regular season. Oregon State has a bye this weekend and then travels to play a three-game series at Arizona on April 28-30, before a final homestand against Arizona State from May 5-7.

Oregon State played the entire season without Kiki Escobar, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team a year ago. The team has also been without key starter Madison Simon since mid-February and pitcher Sarah Haendiges since early March.

Hammoude said it has been frustrating, especially since this is her final season of eligibility. She will graduate this spring with a degree in public health and hopes to remain active in the sport by becoming a coach.

“It was hard on me, tough on me at first. I really wanted to play with a lot of these people that have gone down with injuries,” Hammoude said. “It doesn’t feel right, almost. I can’t really change it. It is what it is.”

Before she graduates, Hammoude will get the opportunity to play in the first-ever Pac-12 Conference postseason tournament, which will be held May 10-13 at Arizona’s Hillenbrand Stadium. The tournament winner will receive the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which keeps hope alive for every team.

It also gives Hammoude more opportunity to add to her new record, which she hopes to hold for a while just as Beyster did.

“I just hope I can add on a couple more and put it more out of reach,” Hammoude said.