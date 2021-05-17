OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday.
Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
A sophomore, Hammoude batted .360 on the season with 41 RBIs. She hit five home runs in the Beavers’ final five contests of 2021, including a walk-off against Arizona State on May 9. Hammoude ends her season with 28 career homers, already placing her ninth on Oregon State’s all-time list.
Hammoude joins Mariah Mazon (April 6) as Beavers to earn conference player of the week honors this season.