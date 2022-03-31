OSU softball: Injuries test Beavers' depth

The Oregon State softball team is back in the top 25 this week after taking a series victory over Stanford last weekend at Kelly Field.

The Beavers are ranked 23rd with a record of 25-8, 2-4 in the Pac-12 Conference, and put together a 17-game winning streak in nonconference play. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing as the team has had to deal with a series of injuries at key positions.

The Beavers played several games without junior first baseman Frankie Hammoude. Despite missing five games, Hammoude leads the team with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs.

Then the Beavers were without their ace, senior Mariah Mazon (9-3) for three weeks earlier this month. Sophomore Tarni Stepto (9-3) and freshman Sarah Haendiges (7-2) stepped up in Mazon’s absence.

“Sarah and Tarni have done a magnificent job of pulling out some wins for us,” said Oregon State coach Laura Berg. “It’s just the mentality of next man up.”

Haendiges got the first Pac-12 victory of her career last Friday night when she shut out Stanford in the Beavers’ 1-0 victory.

Mazon has returned to pitching and got the series clinching win on Saturday against the Cardinal. She has not yet been cleared to hit.

But the Beavers' primary issues have been in the infield and the latest injury is to third baseman Charity Sevaaetasi, who will not play in this weekend’s three-game series at California (21-12, 3-3).

Berg said she does not yet know the extent of Sevaaetasi’s injury or when she might be able to return. The injury has forced the Beavers to shuffle their infield for the second time this season.

The Beavers settled into a lineup early in the year with Xiao Gin at second base, Kiki Escobar at shortstop, Grace Messmer at third and Hammoude at first. An injury to Gin moved Escobar to second and pulled Messmer over to shortstop with Sevaaetasi taking over at third.

Now that Sevaaetasi is out, Escobar has moved to second, Messmer back to third and freshman Savanah Whatley is in the lineup at shortstop.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Messmer said the switches are not a problem for her.

“I feel I can play either position and be confident in myself to get the job done,” Messmer said.

Messmer, a sophomore, has hit three home runs this season with 17 RBIs. She said it is important to have the right mental approach defensively and at the plate. A bad at-bat can't be allowed to distract you in the field.

"I do my best to separate those two, for sure," said Messmer.

Berg has no concerns at all about Escobar, who is also a freshman.

“Kiki is a Swiss army knife. We can put her anywhere and she would look natural at that position,” Berg said.

This is an opportunity for Whatley to gain some additional experience. A transfer from Utah, Whatley sat out her season with the Utes as a medical redshirt. She has started three games for Oregon State and has three hits in nine at-bats.

Sevaaetasi was having a good year at the plate before the injury, hitting .300 with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

The rash of injuries is frustrating, but Messmer thinks the team has all the pieces it needs to continue to compete in the Pac-12 Conference.

“The good thing this year is we have a lot of depth on this team,” Messmer said. “We feel pretty confident in all the talent we do have.”

Berg said this team has a great attitude and approach to the game. She thinks that attitude is a big part of the team’s success.

“They really enjoy being around each other. I hear them laughing all the time. They generally care about each other,” Berg said. “They have accepted the roles they have been given and are willing to do anything for the betterment of the team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.