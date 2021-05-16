OSU softball: Mazon and Hammoude earn Pac-12 honors

Oregon State junior Mariah Mazon and sophomore Frankie Hammoude received first-team all-Pac-12 softball honors.
Mazon made 21 starts and won 13 with a 2.30 ERA. She tops the conference with 204 innings pitched and ranks third with 204 strikeouts. She has tossed 17 complete games, including six shutouts. A dual threat, she has been in the batting lineup for every game this season, hitting third in all but one game. Mazon is second on the team with a .288 batting average, with 42 hits, seven doubles and 23 RBIs. She leads with 26 runs scored and ranks third with five home runs.
Hammoude has started all 46 games with a fielding percentage of .982 with 328 putouts, seven assists and only six errors. She leads the team is a .360 batting average and has 49 hits, including four doubles and 17 home runs to go with 41 RBIs.
She also leads the Beavers with a .765 slugging percentage and a .456 on-base percentage. Hammoude homered four times over the course of Oregon State’s series at Utah over the weekend.