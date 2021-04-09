OSU softball: Mazon strikes out 12 in home loss to Huskies

Mariah Mazon struck out 12 and allowed four hits in a complete-game effort Friday in Oregon State softball’s 2-0 home loss to Washington.

Mazon walked none and both runs against her were unearned due to a passed ball and a throwing error.

Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain also threw a complete game. She allowed two hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts. Mazon and Frankie Hammoude had the hits, both singles, for OSU.

The Beavers (14-15, 3-7 Pac-12) host the Huskies (29-4, 7-2) in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

