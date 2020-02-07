OSU softball: Mazon tosses no-hitter as Beavers win two

The Oregon State softball team started the season with two wins in Las Vegas.

Mariah Mazon tossed her first career no-hitter to lead the Beavers to a 1-0 win at UNLV in the second game of the day.

Mazon struck out nine and also went 3 for 3 at the plate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karla Calderon scored on Maia Rader’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the Beavers’ run.

Trystan Melancon had 13 strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Southern Utah in the Beavers’ first game of the day.

Missy Nunes had a two-run home run in the seventh for OSU. Frankie Hammoud and Val Pero both went 2 for 4 in the win.

The Beavers take on Southern Utah and UNLV again on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0