Oregon State and California had their three-game Pac-12 Conference softball series end in a very unusual manner Sunday at Kelly Field.
The Beavers took the opener 2-1 Friday night and the Golden Bears rolled to a 15-6 victory Saturday afternoon. That left Sunday’s game as the clincher, but the contest ended in a 5-5 tie. The game was called after eight complete innings due to time constraints.
Oregon State fought back from a 4-1 deficit to earn the draw. Frankie Hammoude hit a solo home run, Eliana Gottlieb had an RBI double, and Kaiea Higa and Des Rivera each delivered RBI singles for the Beavers.
“We’ve been working hard this past week as a team and just finally coming together both on offense and defense all together,” said Gottlieb, who also delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday.
Oregon State pitcher Tarni Stepto went the distance to earn the win in the series opener against California on Friday and also threw all eight innings of Sunday's game, which ended in a tie.
“Cal is a very, very good team. They’re well-coached and they’re fighters. They took one from UCLA. They’re going to fight you every pitch, every out, every inning,” said Oregon State coach Laura Berg.
Oregon State ended the 2022 season on a hot streak which carried the Beavers to the Women’s College World Series for the second time in program history. Oregon State also made three appearances in an earlier version of the WCWS, qualifying in 1977, 1978 and 1979.
The team has not been able to maintain those winning ways early this season in large part due to injuries.
“I think we’ve struggled a little bit. A little snake-bitten with injuries and all that. It’s a lot of freshmen in there and they’re getting their opportunities and it’s kind of a next woman up kind of deal,” Berg said.
Madison Simon was hitting .435 through the first eight games of the season before going down with a season-ending injury. Pitcher Sarah Haendiges is also currently sidelined.
And the team has played all year without Kiki Escobar, who will miss the season due to injury. Escobar made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last year and was second-team all-conference after hitting .330.
“It hurts. Somebody with that kind of leadership at the top of the lineup. It’s a big miss,” Berg said. “At the same time, she can learn something by watching. And so it gives somebody an opportunity to step up and see what they can do and I thought Abby (Doerr) has done a great job in that leadoff role.”
Doerr transferred to Oregon State from Alabama. The move was a homecoming for Doerr, who is from Coburg and had a standout prep career at Marist and Elmira high schools.
“She just swings a stick. She’s not a typical leadoff hitter, but if she gets that barrel through the zone, watch out, she’ll do damage,” Berg said.
Oregon State knew it was going to be difficult to replace Mariah Mazon, who was one of the top players in program history both in the circle and at the plate.
But the team was counting on pitchers Tarni Stepto and Haendiges to carry much of the load. The loss of Haendiges puts more pressure on Stepto, a junior from Australia. Stepto went the distance to earn the win Friday night and threw all eight innings Sunday.
In Haendiges’ absence, Berg has called on sophomore Ellie Garcia, who transferred to OSU after spending her freshman year at Nevada.
“She’s done a great job, she’s fit in with the team very well,” Berg said.
Gottlieb said last season’s success raised the bar for the program and despite the injuries the team has faced this season, that hasn’t changed.
“I think it lets us know what we’re capable of and what we can do. It’s a goal for this season to be there again and work back there. We know that’s the team we can be and we’re just striving for that every weekend,” Gottlieb said.
The Beavers are back on the road next weekend for a three-game series at Stanford starting Friday.