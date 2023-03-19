Oregon State and California had their three-game Pac-12 Conference softball series end in a very unusual manner Sunday at Kelly Field.

The Beavers took the opener 2-1 Friday night and the Golden Bears rolled to a 15-6 victory Saturday afternoon. That left Sunday’s game as the clincher, but the contest ended in a 5-5 tie. The game was called after eight complete innings due to time constraints.

Oregon State fought back from a 4-1 deficit to earn the draw. Frankie Hammoude hit a solo home run, Eliana Gottlieb had an RBI double, and Kaiea Higa and Des Rivera each delivered RBI singles for the Beavers.

“We’ve been working hard this past week as a team and just finally coming together both on offense and defense all together,” said Gottlieb, who also delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday.

Close 1 of 40 Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 01 Oregon State pitcher Tarni Stepto went the distance to earn the win in the series opener against California on Friday and also threw all eight innings of Sunday's game, which ended in a tie. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 02 Oregon State’s Eliana Gottlieb celebrates after hitting a single that allowed Erin Mendoza to score in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 03 Oregon State players celebrate the win over California. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 04 Oregon State outfielder Eliana Gottlieb throws in a ball after catching an out. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 05 Oregon State’s Morgan Howey had one hit and one RBI in the 2-1 win over Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 06 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr watches a pitch. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 07 Oregon State’s Madyson Clark catches a fly ball for an out. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 08 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr rounds first base. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 09 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr had one hit in the 2-1 win over California on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 10 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr (4) is tagged out at home. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 11 The Oregon State dugout celebrates during the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 12 Oregon State outfielder Erin Mendoza watches a foul ball. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 13 Oregon State’s Aubree Seaney had one hit in the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 14 Oregon State’s Morgan Howey celebrates during the game against Cal. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 15 California players celebrate after a scoreless inning for the Beavers. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 16 Oregon State’s Erin Mendoza (3) rounds second base. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 17 Oregon State center fielder Morgan Howey throws a ball in during the game against California on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 18 Oregon State’s Eliana Gottlieb had one hit and one RBI in the 2-1 win over Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 19 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr catches a ball for an out at first base during the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 20 California pitcher Haylei Archer celebrates after an out. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 21 Oregon State senior Frankie Hammoude has hit seven home runs this season, including a solo blast on Sunday against California. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 22 Oregon State’s Madyson Clark (right) grabs a ground ball. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 23 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr celebrates after hitting a double. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 24 Oregon State’s Aubree Seaney smiles after getting a hit in the game against Cal. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 25 Oregon State’s Tarni Stepto celebrates after striking out a California batter. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 26 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr catches a ball for an out at first base during the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 27 Oregon State players celebrate after Erin Mendoza (3) scores a run on a hit by Eliana Gottlieb in the sixth inning of the game against California on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 28 Oregon State’s Tarni Stepto pitched the entire game for the Beavers as they defeated Cal 2-1 on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 29 Oregon State’s Madyson Clark throws to first for an out. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 30 Oregon State center fielder Morgan Howey secures a ground ball. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 31 Oregon State’s Abby Doerr catches a ball for the final out of the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 32 Oregon State players celebrate the 2-1 win over Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 33 The Oregon State dugout chants as Abby Doerr (4) bats. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 34 Oregon State’s Des Rivera had two hits in three at bats during the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 35 Oregon State pitcher Tarni Stepto allowed three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in the 2-1 win over California on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 36 Oregon State’s Kaiea Higa celebrates after getting a hit. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 37 Oregon State pitcher Tarni Stepto throws to first base for an out. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 38 Oregon State’s Madyson Clark bats during the game against Cal on Friday, March 17. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 39 Oregon State’s Erin Mendoza celebrates after getting a hit. Gallery: California at Oregon State softball 40 Oregon State’s Jenna Birch (left) and Tarni Stepto celebrate the 2-1 win over California in the Beavers home opener. Oregon State (10-14-1, 1-4-1 Pac-12) needed a good result against the Golden Bears after getting swept last weekend at Utah to open Pac-12 play.

“Cal is a very, very good team. They’re well-coached and they’re fighters. They took one from UCLA. They’re going to fight you every pitch, every out, every inning,” said Oregon State coach Laura Berg.

Oregon State ended the 2022 season on a hot streak which carried the Beavers to the Women’s College World Series for the second time in program history. Oregon State also made three appearances in an earlier version of the WCWS, qualifying in 1977, 1978 and 1979.

The team has not been able to maintain those winning ways early this season in large part due to injuries.

“I think we’ve struggled a little bit. A little snake-bitten with injuries and all that. It’s a lot of freshmen in there and they’re getting their opportunities and it’s kind of a next woman up kind of deal,” Berg said.

Madison Simon was hitting .435 through the first eight games of the season before going down with a season-ending injury. Pitcher Sarah Haendiges is also currently sidelined.

And the team has played all year without Kiki Escobar, who will miss the season due to injury. Escobar made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team last year and was second-team all-conference after hitting .330.

“It hurts. Somebody with that kind of leadership at the top of the lineup. It’s a big miss,” Berg said. “At the same time, she can learn something by watching. And so it gives somebody an opportunity to step up and see what they can do and I thought Abby (Doerr) has done a great job in that leadoff role.”

Doerr transferred to Oregon State from Alabama. The move was a homecoming for Doerr, who is from Coburg and had a standout prep career at Marist and Elmira high schools.

“She just swings a stick. She’s not a typical leadoff hitter, but if she gets that barrel through the zone, watch out, she’ll do damage,” Berg said.

Oregon State knew it was going to be difficult to replace Mariah Mazon, who was one of the top players in program history both in the circle and at the plate.

But the team was counting on pitchers Tarni Stepto and Haendiges to carry much of the load. The loss of Haendiges puts more pressure on Stepto, a junior from Australia. Stepto went the distance to earn the win Friday night and threw all eight innings Sunday.

In Haendiges’ absence, Berg has called on sophomore Ellie Garcia, who transferred to OSU after spending her freshman year at Nevada.

“She’s done a great job, she’s fit in with the team very well,” Berg said.

Gottlieb said last season’s success raised the bar for the program and despite the injuries the team has faced this season, that hasn’t changed.

“I think it lets us know what we’re capable of and what we can do. It’s a goal for this season to be there again and work back there. We know that’s the team we can be and we’re just striving for that every weekend,” Gottlieb said.

The Beavers are back on the road next weekend for a three-game series at Stanford starting Friday.