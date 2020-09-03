OSU softball: Soto joins Beavers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jade Soto will join the Oregon State softball program for the upcoming season.

Soto comes to the Beavers as a transfer from Coastal Carolina, and will be immediately eligible as a redshirt-freshman.

A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Soto is a left-handed outfielder with exceptional speed. She did not see action in the shortened 2020 season due to injury.

Soto played at Bishop Verot High School, helping her team win a state championship as a freshman while batting .500 on the season. Soto recorded a batting average of .321 as a sophomore, and batted .380 in her senior campaign after missing her junior year due to injury.

The outfielder was slated to join Puerto Rico softball this summer, before games were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She now intends to join the squad in the summer of 2021.

