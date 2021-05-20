OSU softball: Two Beavers land regional awards

Hammoude earned her first NFCA Regional honor by being named to the first team. Starting all 46 games on the season, the first baseman owned a fielding percentage of .982. She led the team with a .360 batting average with 49 hits, 17 home runs and 41 RBIs in addition to a .765 slugging percentage and .456 on-base percentage.

Mazon notched her second NFCA All-Region second team honor after receiving the award in 2019. Mazon pitched 204 innings and struck out 204 batters during her third full season in Corvallis. Serving as the Beavers’ primary pitcher, she had 17 complete games with one save and 14 wins with a 2.30 ERA. Mazon also contributed to the team as one of the top hitters. She finished second on the team with a .288 batting average with five home runs seven doubles, 23 RBIs and 42 hits with a.452 slugging percentage and .358 on-base percentage.