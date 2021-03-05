 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers swept in Colorado

The Oregon State softball team dropped two games at the Colorado Classic in Greeley, Colorado.

The Beavers were no-hit in a 7-0 loss to South Dakota State and then fell 10-1 to Colorado State.

Mariah Mazon had two of the Beavers’ four hits against the Rams and scored OSU’s lone run.

In the circle, Mazon struck out nine but gave up 10 hits and fell to 3-1 on the season.

OSU takes on Northern Colorado and Colorado State on Saturday in the tourney.

