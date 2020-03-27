Sydney Wiese tests positive for COVID-19

Former Oregon State women’s basketball player Sydney Wiese announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Her tweet read: “I am feeling well- fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it. All of us are united in our fight to stop this spread and keep everyone safe/healthy. I will do my part, and I hope you do too.”
Wiese, who starred for the Beavers from 2013-2017 and helped the Beavers to three Sweet 16s and a Final Four, tweeted that the symptoms “I showed were loss of taste and smell. They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms.”
Wiese returned home to Arizona two weeks ago after having played professionally in Spain.
Weise said on Facebook that she went to be checked out two days after returning from Spain because her body felt “off.” She was not given a test for the virus then and the doctor told her she was “disgustingly healthy.”
Still, knowing she could still be a carrier despite not showing symptoms, Wiese decided to keep to herself.
This past weekend Wiese learned new symptoms of the virus were discovered — a lack of smell and taste.
“I had been experiencing loss of smell and taste for about 10 days when I saw it become a symptom,” Wiese wrote on her Facebook page. “I pushed again for another test. Went back to the doctor on Monday, and once again, I wasn't showing enough symptoms to get a test. I told the doctor these are the symptoms I am showing, I just traveled back from Spain, I may not be showing many symptoms, but I have a solid case.
“He told me, ‘I am seeing all these people, and I can't even get tested.’ How can I fight that??”
She said she was only able to be tested after her mom reached out to a friend from church who works at the Mayo Clinic.
That was Wednesday and she got the test results back Friday confirming she had COVID-19.
She continued on Facebook, saying: “I am sharing this because we all have a hand in stopping this spread. I am fortunate to have a mild case, but mild or not, I am capable of spreading it. I will continue to quarantine, rest, and be well.
"My main thought is my parents. They very well could have been exposed to it, so we will pay attention to their health going forward. Both of them have been mindful to remain at home too, precautions are being taken. We appreciate prayers and encouragement, but please do not fear, panic, or worry. Our God is taking care of us — not just my family, but our country, and our world.”
