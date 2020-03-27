Sydney Wiese tests positive for COVID-19

Former Oregon State women’s basketball player Sydney Wiese announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her tweet read: “I am feeling well- fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it. All of us are united in our fight to stop this spread and keep everyone safe/healthy. I will do my part, and I hope you do too.”

Wiese, who starred for the Beavers from 2013-2017 and helped the Beavers to three Sweet 16s and a Final Four, tweeted that the symptoms “I showed were loss of taste and smell. They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms.”

Wiese returned home to Arizona two weeks ago after having played professionally in Spain.

Weise said on Facebook that she went to be checked out two days after returning from Spain because her body felt “off.” She was not given a test for the virus then and the doctor told her she was “disgustingly healthy.”

Still, knowing she could still be a carrier despite not showing symptoms, Wiese decided to keep to herself.

This past weekend Wiese learned new symptoms of the virus were discovered — a lack of smell and taste.