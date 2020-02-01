Oregon State track: Wingeleth wins high jump

The Oregon State track and field team wrapped up two days of competition at the UW Invitational held at the Dempsey Indoor Center.

Ann Wingeleth took first in the high jump and came close to breaking to her PR with a clearance of 5-8.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claire Corbitt and Maddie McHone set the tone in the pentathlon on day one and consistently finished within the top-10 in each respective event. Corbitt finished the event with a total of 3141 points in eighth place while McHone finished ninth with 3101 points in her first collegiate pentathlon.

In the 4x400 relay, Taylor Weidinger joined Tarisa Olinski, Lauren Miller and Paige Sefried to notch a fifth place finish and clock in at 3:52.94. That time moves the group into sixth place all-time in the event.

Keely McLaughlin led the shot put in 12th place and earned a season-best throw of 44-7.5. McLaughlin also led the weight throw with a mark of 53-5, good for 17th place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0