OSU track and field: Beavers add 12 athletes

The Oregon State track and field program has added 12 athletes to its roster as part of its 2020 signing class.
“Obviously, this has been an interesting year not only for our athletes, but for the high school athletes that we have recruited to be a part of our emerging program at Oregon State,” OSU coach Louie Quintana said. “These athletes were unable to compete during their senior year, but still bring strong accolades and a wealth of big meet experience to OSU."
The group includes distance runner Hannah Hernandez of Philomath High.
Siuslaw's Hannah Rannow rounds out the distance runners.
Jumps/sprints/hurdles signees are Adael Scatena of Thurston High, Asha Turnbull of Summit High, Leah Richards of Summit, Madison Lyon of Woodbridge High (Irvine, Calif.), Delaney Bahn of Bozeman High (Montana) and Chelsea Howard of North Bend High.
Jazlyn Romero of Hermiston, Ella Knott of Taft, Jade Whitfield of Mt. Whitney High (Visalia, Calif.) and Markayla Billings of Consumnes Oaks High (Elk Grove, Calif.) make up the throws group.
"This class is Jump heavy and coach Pete Herber has continued to do an amazing job identifying quality pieces in the jump events that will change the fortunes of this team," Quintana said. "Associate head coach Dave Dumble did a great job identifying specialty athletes, pulling in great javelin throwers and one of the best discus and hammer throwers in the country (Billings). Finally, we are bringing in two Oregon high school distance runners who we believe, in time, will have a major impact on our cross country and track team.
“We feel very fortunate as a staff to have put this group together. They now merge with the highly successful and deep Classes of 2018 and 2019 to give us one of the best and most well rounded teams we have ever seen at Oregon State.”
