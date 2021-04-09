 Skip to main content
OSU track and field: Beavers finish sixth, seventh, eighth in heptathlon
OSU track and field: Beavers finish sixth, seventh, eighth in heptathlon

Oregon State athletes finished sixth, seventh and eighth in the heptathlon at the Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Invitational in Los Angeles.

Anneke Moersdorf was sixth with a personal-best 4,696 points, Maddie McHone seventh with a personal-best 4,489 and Claire Corbitt eighth with 4,430. UCLA’s Isa Videler was first with 5,290.

Moresdorf’s best placement in the two-day, seven-event competition was fifth in the long jump (17 feet, 6¼ inches); McHone had her best performance in the 800 meters (fourth, 2 minutes, 29.4 seconds); and Corbitt placed highest in the long jump (third, 17-10¾).

Oregon State next competes April 17 in meets at Sacramento State and Lewis and Clark.

