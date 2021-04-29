OSU track and field: Beavers looking to match cross-country success

“How do we assemble some transformative kids that will mean big numbers at the conference meet? But at the same time, under the surface we’re creating depth,” Quintana said.

The coach says he has no delusions that his team will win the conference team title. The goal is to get as many athletes as possible to the NCAA championships.

Quintana expects the Beavers to again finish near the bottom of the team standings in Los Angeles. But with a young, talented squad, and the majority of the roster to remain intact for the next three years, he sees an opportunity to build the program and make a climb.

OSU track and field returned as primarily a distance program in its first few years back.

But the Beavers have also made strides recently in field events, led by redshirt senior Lindsay McShane. McShane, from Amity, broke her only school record in the hammer with a toss of 208 feet, 3 inches at the Hayward Premiere in Eugene earlier this month. The mark has her 15th in the NCAA West Region.

McShane was part of the OSU school-record eight-athlete contingent for the NCAA West Regional in 2019. Her decision to return for a fifth year was big for the program, and she showed a lot of progress in her fall and winter training.