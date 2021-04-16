 Skip to main content
OSU track and field: McShane wins two events
OSU TRACK AND FIELD

OSU track and field: McShane wins two events

Beavers Sports Logo Orange

EUGENE — Lindsay McShane and Sydney Guthrie-Baker competed in the Titan Invite on Friday, finishing with strong performances across the board.

McShane set a new Hanson Stadium record in the hammer throw with a distance of 207 feet even for first place, besting the previous record of 192-8. The redshirt senior earned another first-place finish in the discus with a throw of 148-8.

Guthrie-Baker finished one spot back of McShane in the hammer throw, posting a distance of 188-9. The senior thrower notched a shot put of 43-1½ to finish first.

The Beavers will compete Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Invitational in Portland. Events are set to begin at 11 a.m.

