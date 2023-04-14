The Oregon State track and field team saw several new personal bests and a new No. 2 time in the 5,000 meters in an encouraging day for the Beavers in Southern California.

Kaylee Mitchell highlighted the day by cementing herself among the top 5,000 meter runners in the country with a time of 15 minutes, 37.46 seconds. She placed fifth among collegians in a star-studded top heat of the race at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

The time shaved 11 seconds off her previous PB and made Mitchell one of just 14 runners in the country to run the 5K in under 15:40, a list that includes teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh.

Delaney Bahn posted a strong result in the heptathlon, finishing with 4,847 points for the No. 8 spot in the Oregon State Top-10. Bahn had five personal bests in the seven events over the last two days, including two in her three events on Friday.

The redshirt sophomore closed the heptathlon strong with a 20-foot, 4-inch PB in the Javelin (70 feet, 8 inches) followed by a 17-second improvement on her previous best in the 800 meters (2:27.71). Combined with PRs in the 100 meter hurdles, shot put and 200 meters on Thursday, it improved her heptathlon personal record by over 450 points.

In addition to Bahn and Mitchell’s outstanding days, Jillian Brown recorded her second PR of the season in the 800 meters. The redshirt freshman’s 2:11.40 mark was just .23 seconds shy of the OSU Top 10.

Grace Proudfoot also hit a new PR with a 5-5¼ high jump, surpassing her previous best by two inches. Proudfoot joined Ella Knott (Javelin) with top-five finishes on the day. Knott’s 148-10 throw was just five-feet behind her PB, set earlier this season at the Oregon Preview.

Markayla Billings also threw well, finishing with a hammer throw of 185-6. It was her second toss of 185-feet or more this season.

OSU completes its weekend of four meets in three days with competitors at the Bryan Clay, Beach and Lewis & Clark Invites on Saturday.