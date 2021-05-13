OSU track and field: Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh finding steeplechase success

In the time they’ve been teammates, Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh have pushed each other to greater heights and faster times while solidifying their spots as two of the top distance standouts in Oregon State history.

Quintana says the two make each other better in practice and work well together.

“But then we also get to go into these races together and hype each other up, get each other confident and feeling ready to go because we’ve done all this work together,” Mitchell said. “So it’s almost comforting when we’re racing and it’s like ‘oh, I see Grace doing that, which means I can do it too because we work out together every week.’ So I think it’s a huge positive for both of us.”

Fetherstonhaugh, a Canadian from New Westminster, British Columbia, said there’s a good, competitive energy as they train, both chasing the same goal of reaching the NCAA meet.

That will take a top-12 finish at the NCAA West regional, to be held May 26-29 in College Station, Texas. Nationals are June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene.