OSU track and field: Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh prepare for indoor nationals

Sixteen athletes qualified to compete in the 3000 meter run at this week’s NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships.

Two of those runners are from Oregon State: Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh. The teammates have competed against each other in practice and at meets for the past three seasons.

“We both have really similar goals, so it makes it more fun to work together to get those goals. We’re both competitive people, so it’s really fun to push each other in practice. I get to practice with one of the best 3000 meter runners in the country, so of course that’s going to make me better too,” said Mitchell, a redshirt junior from Salem.

Fetherstonhaugh said there are many advantages to having a teammate who excels at the same event. Each person’s success builds confidence because both believe that what is possible for one is also possible for the other. And in races they can tuck in behind each other at times because they know each other and their racing goals and strategies.

“It’s so fun having myself and Kaylee. We’re like best friends and we run together every day. It’s really cool to be able to work out together and train together. But then also have each other on the line together,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “It’s really nice and special that we got to make this meet together because it’s been a big goal for both of us.”

Fetherstonhaugh, a redshirt junior from New Westminster, British Columbia, qualified for the indoor nationals last season in the 5000 meters. She placed 14th in the final and knows she didn’t run her best race.

“I think competing at a national meet is definitely a different experience, it has a different energy and pressure with it. So I think having done it before, I know I have some things I want to work on. I know I probably got a little too excited last time and I wasted some energy running wide. This time I’m hoping to be a little more strategic in the way I make my moves,” Fetherstonhaugh said.

This will be Mitchell’s first trip to the DI nationals, but she did qualify for the DII nationals as a freshman at Seattle Pacific. Mitchell transferred to Oregon State midway through her sophomore year.

It takes a lot of work to excel in the 3000 meters. Mitchell said that early in the season they put in about 50 miles a week, increasing to as much as 65 to 70 miles a week. The workouts vary, but a lot of time is spent on what is called threshold work.

“It’s basically, it’s not quite as fast as your race pace, but it’s more of a pace you can sustain for a longer period of time. It’s a great way to build the aerobic system,” Mitchell said.

With that foundation in place, workouts expand to focus on running at actual race pace, building speed and maintaining speed at the end of the race. As nationals approach, runners back off the mileage and focus on these details.

Mitchell enters the indoor national meet as the 11th seed with a best time of 8 minutes, 58.39 seconds, which is the Oregon State school record. Fetherstonhaugh is the 15th seed with a best time of 9:00.87.

The duo have broken the program record in the 3000 three times this season. Mitchell ran a 9:03.26 to set the record on Jan. 29 at the UW Invitational. Fetherstonhaugh claimed the record on Feb. 11 at the Husky Classic with a time of 9:01.74. Both runners broke that record at the Pac-12 Invitational on Feb. 29, posting the times with which they are seeded at nationals.

In addition to running in the 3000 meters, Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh will also be part of Oregon State’s distance medley relay team. The Beavers are seeded sixth in this event, which includes legs of 1200, 400, 800 and 1600 meters.

Mitchell runs the 1200-meter leg and Fetherstonhaugh is the anchor at 1600 meters. Sophomore Adael Scatena runs the 400 and senior Mari Friedman the 800.

“I’d never done a distance medley relay before. It was so fun,” said Fetherstonhaugh, who compared it to being on a cross-country team. “It’s pretty cool to get to do it and be fully in the competition together. Most of the time in track you’re racing your teammates, whereas in this situation we’re able to team up with the exact same goal.”

The indoor nationals are being hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The indoor track is a 200-meter banked oval.

The 3000 meter final will be held on Friday and the distance medley relay on Saturday. The meet will be streamed online on ESPN3 and will be rebroadcast on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

