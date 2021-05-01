 Skip to main content
OSU track and field: Mitchell sets steeplechase record
OSU track and field: Mitchell sets steeplechase record

Kaylee Mitchell led the Oregon State track and field team at the OSU High Performance Meet on Friday and Saturday, setting the new school record in the 3000m steeplechase.

In her first steeplechase event of the year, Mitchell pulled in front immediately and never looked back as she finished first in a time of 9:57.40 to set a new school record. The previous record was set in 2019 by teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh who finished in 10:03.13. Fetherstonhaugh just barely missed beating her previous record in the event as she claimed second with a finishing time of 10:03.45.

The Beavers took three of the top-five spots in the shot put. It was Keely McLaughlin with a throw of 14.75 meters for second, while Taylor Crockem took third (14.66) and Sydney Guthrie-Baker finished fifth (13.90).

Anneke Moersdorf registered a second-place finish in the triple jumping, notching a distance of 12.05..

Clocking in at 14.52 for a new PR and second-place finish in the 100 hurdles was Claire Corbitt.

The Beavers ended the weekend by taking second in the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:51.34. OSU’s runners for the event included Anneke Moersdorf, Claire Corbitt, Rebecca Ledsham, and Mari Friedman.

