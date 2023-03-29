Anneke Moersdorf started a busy week for Oregon State Track and Field with two personal bests and one OSU top-10 time on the first day of the heptathlon at the Texas Relays in Austin.

Moersdorf closed the day in 12th place with 3,229 points. Her personal best in the heptathlon is 4,891, which ranks seventh all-time at Oregon State. The long jump, javelin and 800 meters are on the docket Thursday.

The redshirt junior started the day by jumping a spot in the Oregon State Top 10 in the 100 hurdles. Moersdorf's 14.22-second time outpaced her previous best by .09 seconds and moved her up to sixth on the all-time list. She followed that with a near-PB in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches.

Moersforf improved with each attempt in the shot put, eventually finishing with a PR of 38-9½. She closed the day with another personal best, a 25.54 in the 200.

Moersdorf completes the seven-event heptathlon and many more Beavs get under way in both Texas and the Bay Area on Thursday. Action is currently slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. for the heptathlon while throwers at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, get underway at 7 a.m. for the discus.