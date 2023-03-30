Anneke Moersdorf thoroughly outpaced her previous PR in the heptathlon and Jade Whitfield placed third in the discus to highlight a solid second day for Oregon State at the Texas Relays in Austin.

Moersdorf closed the heptathlon in ninth among a strong field at the Texas Relays with 5,409 points, the fourth-most in school history. Whitfield's 179-foot, 9-inch toss was her second of the season to surpass 179 feet, which only 18 throwers in the country had done one time entering the day.

Moersdorf, fresh off a three-PR day Wednesday, nearly reset the school record in the long jump to open the day. She missed by half an inch with a 20-½ leap but did win the event to make a big jump in the standings.

After a tough showing in the javelin, Moersdorf posted another PR with a a time of 2 minutes, 20.0 seconds in the 800 meters. The junior shaved five seconds off her previous best and solidified her spot among the top 10 in a talented field.

Taylor Weidinger also posted a strong result, recording her second straight personal best in the 400 hurdles. Her 1:02.13 time outpaced her 1:02.73 personal record from the previous week at the Willamette Invitational.

The bulk of the Beavers competing this week get underway Friday, including a large contingent of the distance runners in the Bay Area. The first event of the day is the long jump at the Bobcat Invite, which starts at 11 a.m.