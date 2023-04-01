Jade Whitfield closed a strong weekend for Oregon State track and field by breaking her own school record and posting the nation’s third-best mark in the discus at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas.

The redshirt sophomore unleashed a throw of 191 feet, 6 inches to put herself among the nation’s best just two weeks after breaking the school record at the Oregon Preview.

Along with Grace Fetherstonhaugh’s NCAA season-best time in the 5,000 meters Friday, Whitfield gave the Beavers a top-three competitor in multiple events.

The duo also comprised two of the six new marks in the Oregon State top-three over the course of the week. Delaney Bahn (#3 long jump), Kaylee Mitchell (#2 5,000), Christina Geisler (#2 10,000) and the 4x400 relay team (#2) all recorded strong results as well.

“We had a solid weekend split up in two locations and can really start to see the pieces come together with contributions from so much of the roster,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “Grace was huge, setting the early season NCAA lead in the 5K, and Kaylee had a big PR, too. I know that she will be massive in a couple other events soon. I was really pumped to see Jade Whitfield beat a very good collegiate field in the discus and had a top-three mark in the country.

“Anneke (Moersdorf) also posted a top-dozen mark in the NCAA in the heptathlon and we got big long jumps from Delaney Bahn, going over six meters in two (long jump) competitions. We have taken some hits to our quality of depth on our team with untimely injuries, but have really hoped to see people really step up. And, stepping up we are seeing ... Christina Geisler (10k), Ella Knott and Maryann Ackerman (javelin), Markayla Billings (hammer) and Emma Nelson (high jump) are proving to be unsung heroes for us and are stepping up big time.” ...

Saturday’s meet was heavy on throws and the Beavers delivered several strong performances. Taylor Crockem and Keely McLaughlin finished sixth and eighth in the shot put’s ‘A’ section while Markayla Billings unleashed a 178-8 hammer throw, a shade behind her career-best effort.

The Beavers also got a victory in the ‘B’ section of the 800 meters on Paige Sefried’s career-best time of 2 minutes, 15.84 seconds. Moersdorf was just a few inches shy of her own school record in the triple jump, ultimately posting a 40-7¾ just two days after recording the No. 4 heptathlon in school history.