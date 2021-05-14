OSU track: Beard, McShane pace Beavers

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State's Batya Beard set a school record in the 10-kilometer race at the Pac-12 Championships.

Beard ended the first day of the event with a time of 33 minutes, 25.86 seconds, to finish sixth and earn three points team points for OSU. The previous school record was 34:37.80 and was set in 2014 by Kinsey Gomez.

Arizona State and Oregon are currently atop the women’s team leaderboard with 18 points, while California is third with 17. The Beavers sit seventh with seven points.

“In a conference championship format you have to be prepared for long days,” OSU coach Louie Quintana said. “With how we started (Lindsay (McShane) scoring in the hammer) and how we ended (Batya (Beard) scoring and obliterating the school record in the 10k) made it all worth it.

“I thought the 10k was emblematic of our season in a way. Batya had to endure and commit to something she has never done before. It was hard and challenging, but she did a fantastic job. This has really been our team this season. Endure. Pivot. Refocus. Compete. I’m incredibly proud of Lindsay and Batya, but very proud of the type of team we are putting together.”