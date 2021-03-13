OSU track: Beavers finish first in OSU PNW Team Clash

The Oregon State track and field team finished in first at the OSU PNW Team Clash on Saturday at the Whyte Track and Field Center.

The Beavers posted 262 points, followed by Eastern Washington (190) and Seattle (104) to round out the top-three.

OSU swept the top three spots in the 1500 meter run with Mari Friedman clocking a first-place finish of 4 minutes, 29.07 seconds. Rebecca Ledsham (4:29.39) finished second and Gabby Peterson (4:33.67) took third.

In the 100 meter hurdles, it was Claire Corbitt giving the Beavers another 10 team points with a time of 14.85 and taking first.

The combo of Tarisa Olinski and Paige Sefried registered 16 points for OSU in the 400 meter dash. Olinski finished first in a time of 57.28 and Sefried earned second with a finish of 58.94.

Adael Scatena posted a 1:03.70 finish in the 400 meter hurdles to come in first.

Oregon State won the 4x400-meter relay in a time of 3:55.47.

In the field, the Beavers claimed six individual wins that included two from Lindsey McShane. She finished first in the hammer throw (60.58 meters) and discus (45.46).

Delaney Bahn won the high jump with a leap of 1.68 meters and Jordynn Slater, Keely McLaughlin, and Madison Lyon all came in first in their respective events. Slater recorded a 49.54 meters javelin throw, while McLaughlin posted a shot put distance of 14.23. Lyon competed in the triple jump where she finished with a distance of 12.15.

