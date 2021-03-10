OSU track: Beavers place four in the top five in Monmouth

Four Oregon State track and field athletes finished in the top five at the Western Oregon Multi on Wednesday in Monmouth.

Anneke Moersdorf finished first in the field with 4,477 points, while Delaney Bahn notched a third-place finish after totaling 4,375 points. Rounding out the top five was Claire Corbitt (4,279) in fourth and Maddie McHone (4,107) in fifth.

Moersdorf took the crown in the heptathlon after finishing top-three in five events, including a 9.98-meter shot put to take first in the event. She finished second in the long jump with a distance of 5.33 meters. The sophomore took third in the 100 meter hurdles (15.30 seconds), high jump (1.58 meters), and 800 meter (2:34.10). In the javelin she finished fifth with a throw of 27.23 meters, while running in a time of 26.93 to take sixth in the 200 meter dash.

Coming in first in three events was Bahn, who finished third overall. She took first in the high jump (1.64 meters), 200 meter dash (9.42), and long jump (5.77 meters).She posted a shot put distance of 9.42 meters to claim third. In the 100-meter hurdles, she ran in 15.49 for a sixth-place finish, while finishing seventh in the 800 meters (2:44.73) and 11th in the javelin (15.35 meters).