OSU track: Beavers win tri-meet

MONMOUTH – The Oregon State track and field team topped Western Oregon and Humboldt state in a tri-meet on Saturday.

The Beavers posted 267 team points while Western Oregon totaled 96 and Humboldt State scored 40.

It was a sweep in the 100-meter hurdles for OSU with Claire Corbitt coming in first in a time of 15.27. Just two-tenths of a second later, Anneke Moersdorf and Maddie McHone finished two and three at the same time.

Oregon State took one through four in the 1,500-meter run, highlighted by Juliana Mount finishing with a time of 4:46.17 for first.

The Beavers finished the 4x400 relay in 3:59.61 for the team win in the event.

In the hammer throw, Lindsey McShane recorded a distance of 59.83 meters for the top finish. Haleigh Sudbeck (52.63) and Keely McLaughlin (49.23) took second and third.

Ann Wingeleth won the long jump after posting a distance of 5.87 meters, while Jordynn Slater took the top spot in the javelin throw with a toss of 45.90.

McLaughlin notched first-place finishes in the shot put (14.71) and discus throw (43.51).

At a height of 1.62 meters, Delaney Bahn finished in first in the high jump.

On Friday, the Beavers took first through fourth in the hammer throw at the Lewis and Clark Spring Break Invite. McShane recorded a throw of 58.04. Sudbeck (51.48) finished second, while Caitlyn Marx (41.67) was third and Slater (40.45) was fourth.

