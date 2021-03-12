 Skip to main content
OSU track: Fetherstonhaugh 14th in NCAA 5,000 meters

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Oregon State standout Grace Fetherstonhaugh finished 14th in the 5,000 meters Friday evening at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.

The redshirt-sophomore clocked in with a time of 16 minutes, 22.03 seconds. She qualified for the event via her performance in the Iowa State Classic earlier this season.

Fetherstonhaugh is the third Beaver to compete in the indoor championships. Carina Westover finished sixth in the high jump in 1984 and Laura Carlyle took 13th in the mile in 2012.

