OSU track: Fetherstonhaugh advances to NCAA meet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Grace Fetherstonhaugh finished seventh in the steeplechase at the NCAA West Regionals.on Saturday and qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Fetherstonhaugh, who was seeded 13th, finished third in her heat and seventh in the field with a time of 9 minutes 50.40 seconds. Her previous PR was 9:54.60 that she set at the Pac-12 Championships this year.

The NCAA Championship meet will be June 10-12 at University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

"I am feeling so stoked to have made it to the National Championships,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “It has been a goal of mine since my freshman season when I was two spots away from qualifying. I was very excited and relieved to cross the finish line.

“I’m leaving the meet feeling happy with the result but am also hungry for another PR in Eugene. I’m super lucky to have such amazing teammates and coaches that have helped me enjoy the process and take lots of baby steps to get here.”

Kaylee Mitchell ended her first year with OSU with a time of 10:36.68 in the steeplechase, finishing 35th at her first career NCAA Regionals.

Audrey Lookner claimed 37th in the 5,000, clocking in with a finish of 16:56.89.

