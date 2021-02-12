OSU track: Fetherstonhaugh sets record

AMES, Iowa — Grace Fetherstonhaugh set the Oregon State women's track record for best time in an indoor 5000 meters on Friday afternoon at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.

She finished the race with a time of 16 minutes, 0.90 seconds to tie for second in the event.

Fetherstonhaugh topped the previous OSU record which was set at 16:37.74 by Alyssa Foote a year ago.

Kaylee Mitchell recorded the second-best time in Beaver history, finishing in 16.12.30 to come in sixth. Meagen Lowe took 11th with a time of 17:00.30.

The meet marked the first collegiate indoor 5K for all three Beavers competing in the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0