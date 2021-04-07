OSU track & field: Beavers take second at meet

“I’m excited about the progress we are making in all our event areas,” coach Louie Quintana said. “I think it’s easy to only see big marks ... but what I want people to see is the depth we are creating in multiple throwing events and jumping events. The big national marks will be coming — that takes time, maturity, and competitive experience.

“What we are seeing, in real time, is that maturation of a competitive program — from the ground floor. Today, was a good example of that. If you sat each individual down from today, they would tell you that they probably weren’t fully satisfied with their marks or performances, save for a couple, but what was actually reflected in the results was an awesome team effort. San Diego State is consistently a top-25 program and UNLV is also a very good program, so for us to get second to San Diego State without the use of our distance runners shows the real progress our program is making as a full track and field program.”