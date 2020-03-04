OSU track: Joni Huntley inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

Former Oregon State track and field athlete Joni Huntley will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor next week in Las Vegas.

Huntley joins Carol Menken-Schaudt as OSU female honorees to date. Huntley was a two-time Olympic high jumper, winning bronze in 1984. She was ranked as the nation’s top high jumper five times and in the top 10 13 consecutive years. Huntley is a member of the Pac-12 All-Century Track and Field Team and the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame.