OSU track: Mitchell third in steeplechase

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell set the school record in the steeplechase on day two of the 2021 Pac-12 Championships on Saturday.

Sitting in third for much of the race, Mitchell fell back to fourth but regained her position at third to cross the finish line in a school record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds to blow past the previous record of 9:57.40, which she set earlier this season. The time qualifies her for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Grace Fetherstonhaugh finished fifth with the second-best time in program history of 9:54.60.

Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh earned the Beavers a combined 10 team points.

“We had a great day today,” said head coach Louie Quintana. “We had athletes really step up to another level. How about Delaney (Bahn) getting up for 7th in the long jump and Taylor (Crockem) scoring in the shot put, such great competitors.

“We had a huge day in the steeple. It was a fast steeple. Kaylee (Mitchell) and Grace (Fetherstonhaugh) running sub-10 is great. Kaylee’s time qualifies her for the Olympic trials. That will be so cool to see a Beaver lining up at the trials next month. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team.”