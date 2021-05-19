 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's track: Mitchell qualifies for Olympic Trials
0 comments

OSU women's track: Mitchell qualifies for Olympic Trials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell shattered the school 3,000-meter steeplechase record at the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the event.

Mitchell finished third in the race with a new school record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds, besting the previous record set by her earlier this season.

“Some days you have it and others you don’t, I am super grateful I had it that day,” Mitchell said. “Learning to believe in myself has been hard and something I work on daily, so when moments like this happen it is extra sweet. This shows that you can do anything you put your mind to. I am very excited to say I qualified for the Olympic Trials in June.”

The U.S. Olympic Trials will be held June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene. The first round of the women’s steeplechase is scheduled for June 20 at 6:35 p.m., while the finals are set for June 24 at 8:47 p.m.

Kaylee Mitchell mug

Kaylee Mitchell
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News