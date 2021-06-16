 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's track: Mitchell set for Olympic Trials
0 Comments

OSU women's track: Mitchell set for Olympic Trials

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell is set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Mitchell will race in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after qualifying for the event with a school-record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds, which she set at the Pac-12 Championships on May 15 where she finished third. The U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying standard for the event is 9:50.00.

The U.S. Olympic Trials begin Friday and run through June 27 with the first round of the steeplechase taking place at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

The finals will be June 24 at 8:47 pm.

Kaylee Mitchell mug

Kaylee Mitchell
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens if the Suns do not have Chris Paul for the Western Conference Finals?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News